We need common sense when it comes to little white crosses

To the Editor:

The whole issue of certain people complaining about white crosses on a lawn as a violation is beyond stupid. The crosses should obviously be allowed. They exist on hundreds if not thousands of properties in The Villages with no problem whatsoever. Please, let’s use some common sense and leave this person alone who has had the complaint lodged against them. The whole system of complaints needs to be reviewed since this complaint is one where it is so clear that the cross should remain.

David Michaelson

Village of Sabal Chase