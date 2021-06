Clifford Adolf Asdal passed away on June 4, 2021 in The Villages, FL.

Clifford Asdal’s Memorial Service will be held on July 27th 2021 at 10:30AM at Hope Lutheran Church – 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wreaths Across America Bushnell, Florida.