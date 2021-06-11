91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...

Construction company owner arrested on DUI charge near Interstate 75

By Meta Minton

James Thomas Wright
James Thomas Wright Jr.

A Lady Lake man who owns a construction company that does work in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was found with an open beer in his vehicle near Interstate 75.

James Thomas Wright Jr., 59, was found sleeping at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in his vehicle in the left turn lane of County Road 470 in Sumterville which is the northbound entrance to I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The trooper who arrived on the scene could smell alcohol when he approached Wright.

Mr. Wright stated, he was at his office in Wildwood all day and was now heading home to Lady Lake. He stated numerous times, that he knows he should not have been driving and that this incident was going to ruin his name,” the trooper wrote in the report.

Wright’s HIW Construction office is located at 807 S. Main St. in Wildwood.

“We are particularly proud of our extensive residential and commercial work in The Villages community in central Florida,” the HIW Construction website proclaims next to a copy of The Villages’ official logo.

Wright admitted he had consumed a six-pack of Michelob Ultra Light beer. He started drinking at 7 p.m. and the sixth beer was found in the cupholder of his vehicle, the report said.

Wright declined to participate in field sobriety exercises. He also refused to provide a breath sample. The arrest report noted that Wright had a prior suspension for refusal to submit to a breath test.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Wright had been drinking prior to an arrest in 2015 in which he was tasered by law enforcement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Keep the white crosses in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges her fellow Villagers to keep their white crosses in their yards.

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

We need common sense when it comes to little white crosses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends we need common sense when it comes to little white crosses on display at homes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses are lawn ornaments

A Village of Sanibel resident contends that little white crosses are rightfully considered lawn ornaments by Community Standards. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos