89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...

Don’t let children drive golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This letter is aimed at all you grandparents who are trying to make your grandkids think you are cool or are trying to be their buddy. I almost killed two of them last week! I was driving my car and exiting the Morse roundabout on to Bonita Boulevard when a golf cart coming from the south drove right across the street without ever looking.
I panic stopped and missed the cart by about 3 feet. In the passenger seat was a young girl about 12 or 13 years old and the driver was a boy about 10 or 11.
There was no adult in the golf cart!
You may think you are doing something nice for your grandkids when you allow this, but all you are doing is placing them in harm’s way. Smarten up!

Robert Daniels
Village of Largo

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t let children drive golf carts

A Village of Largo resident describes a near miss with a golf cart driven by a child. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

A Village of Springdale resident claims that a local Walmart charged sales tax during the sales tax holiday on items purchased in the self-checkout lane.

Keep the white crosses in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges her fellow Villagers to keep their white crosses in their yards.

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos