Don’t let children drive golf carts

To the Editor:

This letter is aimed at all you grandparents who are trying to make your grandkids think you are cool or are trying to be their buddy. I almost killed two of them last week! I was driving my car and exiting the Morse roundabout on to Bonita Boulevard when a golf cart coming from the south drove right across the street without ever looking.

I panic stopped and missed the cart by about 3 feet. In the passenger seat was a young girl about 12 or 13 years old and the driver was a boy about 10 or 11.

There was no adult in the golf cart!

You may think you are doing something nice for your grandkids when you allow this, but all you are doing is placing them in harm’s way. Smarten up!

Robert Daniels

Village of Largo