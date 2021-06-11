83 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
George William Roome

By Staff Report

George William Roome, 82, a native of Freehold, NJ, and beloved husband of Lois, passed away on May 23, while visiting NJ from his home in The Villages.

Before moving south he had been a lifelong resident of the house at 138 South Street which his grandfather built in 1892.

George graduated from Rutgers University with a BS in electrical engineering. He worked for Jersey Central Power & Light his entire career.

He was a bachelor until the age of 51 when he married Lois and received a dowry of her five almost grown children.

George and Lois spent many happy years renovating and enjoying their 1892 home and sharing it with friends and family. They took part in the Freehold Tour of Homes each Christmas.

Eventually they moved to The Villages in Florida. George joined the Train Club there and spent many happy hours attending meetings, playing with trains, and enjoying the many activities and interests he and Lois shared.

