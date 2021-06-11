83 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
By Staff Report

Hope Sharon Davis, 56, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 6th, 2021.

Hope was born April 1, 1965 in Brooklyn, New York to William and Jessie Mae Davis. She moved to Lady Lake, Florida from Brooklyn 9 years ago to be closer to her children and because of her health issues. A music lover, especially Reggae music, you could find Hope singing around the house and listening to her favorite tunes. Hope also loved to decorate the home. She was always looking for that certain special something that would accent the house. Hope was a loving woman where her children, grandchildren and great grandchild were her world. She will be greatly missed.

Hope is survived by her loving children; Lashion & Lakiesha Davis, 5 grandchildren; Desirea Davis, Deaqanna King, Shaze Davis, Jaden King, Heaven Hakim and great grandchild Sky Davis.

A celebration of life service is planned at a later date.

