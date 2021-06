To the Editor:

Maybe all the people that have the trolls going around nit picking because they have nothing better to do should get together and get a class action suit against the CDDs. I’ll bet 99 percent of the homeowners did not sit down and read all of the deed restrictions. If 1,000 people have little white crosses and they only send a letter to one because of a troll, something is wrong with this picture. Keep the white crosses in your yard.

Rachel Burge

Village of Bonita