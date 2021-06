Repaving has been completed in the wake of a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle in The Villages.

The water main break occurred May 24 in the Village of Mira Mesa, at the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Ventura Court. The water main break created a sinkhole that a vehicle fell into, nose first. It also spurred a precautionary boil water alert for the neighborhood.

The repaving job at the intersection was completed this week by Mid-Florida Paving.