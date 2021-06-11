91.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Did you try to take advantage of the recent hurricane sales tax holiday by purchasing a qualified item at Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield?
Did you use the self-checkout register?
If you did please recheck your register receipt. It seems that Walmart’s self checkout registers charged you sales tax regardless of what you purchased sales tax exempt or not.
And to add insult to injury Walmart knew this and still did not put any signs up to alert their customers about this.

Bob Strongin
Village of Springdale

