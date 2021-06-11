Son denies ownership of deceased mother’s home in reverse mortgage

A son has denied ownership of his deceased mother’s home in a reverse mortgage in The Villages.

The situation is causing a headache for supervisors in Community Development District 4. The home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the board in its monthly meeting at Savannah Center.

There is mold on the house and a torn tarp on the roof. No one is living in the home and the utilities are past due.

Alan Berry Todd told Community Standards that his mother, the previous owner of the property, is deceased.

“There is a reverse mortgage through HUD and when he attempted to purchase the property, HUD turned him down,” said Community Standards Manager Candice Dennis.

Todd told Community Standards he does not own the property, but a check through the property appraiser’s office shows he is the owner. There was a transfer of deed from Lucille Todd to Alan Berry Todd on April 15, 2019.

“Because this is a reverse mortgage, this could go on forever,” said Supervisor Don Deakin.

It’s apparent that the distressed property has become an eyesore in the neighborhood.

“There’s a tarp on the roof, so it means there’s a leak. So the neighbors have to look at that every day,” said Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

The board agreed to give the property owner seven days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by daily fines of $50.