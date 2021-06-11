89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...

Son denies ownership of deceased mother’s home in reverse mortgage

By Meta Minton

A son has denied ownership of his deceased mother’s home in a reverse mortgage in The Villages.

The situation is causing a headache for supervisors in Community Development District 4. The home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace was the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon before the board in its monthly meeting at Savannah Center.

17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace
17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace

There is mold on the house and a torn tarp on the roof. No one is living in the home and the utilities are past due.

Alan Berry Todd told Community Standards that his mother, the previous owner of the property, is deceased.

“There is a reverse mortgage through HUD and when he attempted to purchase the property, HUD turned him down,” said Community Standards Manager Candice Dennis.

Todd told Community Standards he does not own the property, but a check through the property appraiser’s office shows he is the owner. There was a transfer of deed from Lucille Todd to Alan Berry Todd on April 15, 2019.

“Because this is a reverse mortgage, this could go on forever,” said Supervisor Don Deakin.

It’s apparent that the distressed property has become an eyesore in the neighborhood.

A tarp is on the roof of the home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace
A tarp is on the roof of the home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace.

“There’s a tarp on the roof, so it means there’s a leak. So the neighbors have to look at that every day,” said Supervisor Cliff Wiener.

The board agreed to give the property owner seven days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by daily fines of $50.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t let children drive golf carts

A Village of Largo resident describes a near miss with a golf cart driven by a child. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

A Village of Springdale resident claims that a local Walmart charged sales tax during the sales tax holiday on items purchased in the self-checkout lane.

Keep the white crosses in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges her fellow Villagers to keep their white crosses in their yards.

A message to Progressives who want police defunded

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident wonders who the Progressives will call for help if the police are defunded.

Golf carts don’t belong on roadways

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golf carts don’t belong on roadways.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos