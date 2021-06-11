83 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
TanaSue Marie Pointer Denner

By Staff Report

TanaSue Marie Pointer Denner, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Tana was previously employed by The Federal Government in the Immigration Department where she met her soulmate and husband to be, Milford “MC” Denner. The couple moved to Florida to spend their life together. Tana devoted her life to pet rescue. Her dogs were her children. She used that passion, first as a client and then as a dedicated Vet Tech at The Animal Clinic of Lady Lake.

She is survived by her Mother, Shirley Pointer of Deltona, Florida, and her brothers, Gary Pointer of Westminster, South Carolina, Craig Pointer of Colchester, Connecticut, Douglas Pointer of Largo, Florida and Rickey Pointer of Deltona, Florida, and her beloved pet Harley, as well as her many devoted friends that were there for her in her final days.

Tana is predeceased by her Husband, Milford Denner and her Father, Winferd Ray Pointer and Brother, Steven Pointer.

Tana chose to not have a Service. However, In lieu of flowers, Tana would have truly appreciated a donation in her name, made to a Pet Rescue of your choice.

She will be forever missed.

