Village of Bonita man arrested on battery charge after alleged altercation

A Village of Bonita man was arrested on a battery charge after an altercation with a woman at his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 78-year-old Gerald Dean Brown at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman said the Indiana native had pushed and shoved her out a door. She asked him to stop, but once she was out the door, she got in a vehicle and drove away, the arrest report said.

Prior to that, she had been holding a laundry basket when he “spun her around,” the arrest report said. She added they had been “arguing all day.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.