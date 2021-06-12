91.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Club in The Villages will be offering free HAM radio classes

By Staff Report

During the past century we have seen our news and entertainment has gone from AM radio to internet streaming. We watch TV on a cell phone that also does our banking. Still HAM radio remains a popular and useful hobby for millions.

Locally, HAMs enjoy contacting people around the world by shortwave to satellites from their homes as HAMs embrace the old and new. A Ham Radio license is the means to communicate worldwide without infrastructure. If you always interested in HAM radio but never had the time or someone to help pursue the hobby now is your chance and it is free.

Ralph Whitacre during an Amateur Radio Club shortwave radio demonstration
Ralph Whitacre during an Amateur Radio Club shortwave radio demonstration.

The Villages Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring HAM radio license classes that start Tuesday evening July 13 and will meet weekly for two hours at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Participants will learn about HAM Radio in a positive learning environment well-matched to adults who have not been in a classroom for decades. Seven evening classes will cover the basics about radios and prepare those taking the class for a test to get a license. Each week; you are expected to read about 25 pages, watch a video and take a practice test. In the class the material you studied during the week is reviewed, explained and discussed. Register online at www.K4VRC.com (“Interest in becoming a ham” tab)

