Ohio man classified as ‘violent’ arrested after traffic stop in Sumter County

An Ohio man classified as “violent” was arrested after a traffic stop in Sumter County.

Jeffrey Lynn Dennison, 47, of Defiance, Ohio had been driving a 2006 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license due to a drunk driving arrest in Ohio. He had an Ohio driver’s license with “small holes punched into it,” the report.

A check with dispatch revealed that Dennison has been labeled as “violent” and had multiple active arrest warrants out of Ohio that were non-extraditable beyond 300 miles from the issuing jurisdiction in Ohio.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on a charge of not wearing a seat belt. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.