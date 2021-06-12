86.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Ohio man classified as ‘violent’ arrested after traffic stop in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

Jeffrey Lynn Dennison

An Ohio man classified as “violent” was arrested after a traffic stop in Sumter County.

Jeffrey Lynn Dennison, 47, of Defiance, Ohio had been driving a 2006 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license due to a drunk driving arrest in Ohio. He had an Ohio driver’s license with “small holes punched into it,” the report.

A check with dispatch revealed that Dennison has been labeled as “violent” and had multiple active arrest warrants out of Ohio that were non-extraditable beyond 300 miles from the issuing jurisdiction in Ohio.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed on a charge of not wearing a seat belt. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

