It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Roger Cochran on June 1 at the age of 80.

He was born in West Virginia to Robert and Sylvia (Madge) Cochran. After moving to Ohio, he graduated from Chardon High School. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division where he met and married his wife of 59 years Betty Morgan of Savannah Georgia in 1962. He became a union laborer working for Albert M. Higley Construction and Cicerello Construction. Then in July 1978, he and Joe Locke started Union Industrial Contractors, Inc. Roger and Betty retired to the Villages, Florida and loved it! Golfing daily, listening to music at the Squares – they truly lived their best life! He also attended his Family Reunions in Webster Springs annually. He loved the event and seeing all of his family. Roger was an avid golfer and skier and simply the sweetest human being on the face of the earth. Always a kind word and a joke for all he knew and those he didn’t.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Anita and Carol, and two brothers Davis and Ronnie. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Ryan (Dawn) Cochran, daughter Kim (David) Kidner, Papa to three grandchildren Taylor, Aryn, and Paden and one great-grandchild Iris. He also has siblings Robert, Martha, Danny as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear Aunt Nelly.

At his request, there will be no services. In his memory, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity. If you do not have a specific charity in mind, please donate to the American Cancer Society.

We also ask that we all continue the kindness he exuded on a daily basis. A truer, kinder man will never exist.