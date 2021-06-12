83.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Rome fell and so could America

By Luke Hampton

Historians have begun to warn us about our current political climate.

Rome fell. Anyone who has traveled to Italy or better, to Turkey, which has better Roman ruins than Italy, has learned and seen the power and majesty of that era.

Rome initially had kings, but later, observing the Greeks, they adopted a mixed system – a Republic with three divisions of government – Consuls (two) ruled – they had a Senate composed of elite citizens and lower groups – the members of the army (centurions) and all citizens (tribes). Rome had magnificent buildings – roads – homes had running water (aquaducts), indoor and public toilets with running water, underground sewage systems, trade, a powerful army, and a “democratic” system of laws (from the Greek).

Rome did not fall solely due to the Barbarian hordes that invaded several times over 200 years.

It fell due to corruption within – at least partly due to corruption and incompetence in its Senate, overspending on the army, a widening economic gap between rich and poor, a rising empires in the East, a lack of laborers, and possibly due to the rise of Christianity and the eroding of Roman values confusing governance. After Rome fell there began the so called “Dark Ages”; dark because little remains recorded of those centuries until the Renaissance. During the Middle Ages – Europe and Italy fell into disrepair – no running water in homes, no sewage systems, no indoor toilets. It was almost like humans “forgot” civilization. Disease was rampant and widespread with plagues and infectious disease, wiping out large swaths of towns and villages over and over for hundreds of years.

We think that is interesting but it cannot happen to us. However, look at the causes.

They are frighteningly similar to America today.

Historians warn us that decline and the loss of democracy does not happen in one incident or with one leader. It happens with the slow erosion of values, institutions, laws and the rise of corruption and incompetence. Trump accelerated that process in just four years which has raised the alarm. Our Senate is incompetent and corrupt.

There is overspending on our armed forces (more spending than the next 10 countries combined). There is an ever widening gap between rich and poor. We lack now and face a rising lack of labor force. There is a rising empire in the East – China, India, Southeast Asia. And, we have an ever increasing influence of so called “evangelical Christians” which do not behave as true Christians and are populated with racists and white supremacists and political activists.

We should heed our historians warnings. As they tell us, those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

Luke Hampton is a resident of the Village of Poinciana.

