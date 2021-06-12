Safe from impact fee increases

To the Editor:

Thanks to Gov. DeSantis for signing legislation that will stop excessive impact fee increases throughout Florida, including the one that was imposed by our three new Sumter County commissioners (Miller, Search and Estep). Thanks to state Rep. Brett Hage for co-sponsoring the House bill and Senator Dennis Baxley for voting on the final bill in the state Senate.

These two Republican officials are doing a great job protecting Florida’s economy during a very fragile time. Hopefully, Commissioners Miller, Search, and Estep will understand the red flags they are receiving from Tallahassee, reconsider their direction, and take a more conservative and collaborative approach to economic issues.

Marilyn Iskra

Village of Osceola Hills