Saturday, June 12, 2021
Safe from impact fee increases

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thanks to Gov. DeSantis for signing legislation that will stop excessive impact fee increases throughout Florida, including the one that was imposed by our three new Sumter County commissioners (Miller, Search and Estep). Thanks to state Rep. Brett Hage for co-sponsoring the House bill and Senator Dennis Baxley for voting on the final bill in the state Senate.
These two Republican officials are doing a great job protecting Florida’s economy during a very fragile time. Hopefully, Commissioners Miller, Search, and Estep will understand the red flags they are receiving from Tallahassee, reconsider their direction, and take a more conservative and collaborative approach to economic issues.

Marilyn Iskra
Village of Osceola Hills

 

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Gov. DeSantis and other lawmakers who fought to stop “excessive impact fee increases.”

