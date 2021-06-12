91.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Street Legal golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reference to a recent Letter to the Editor from Vincent Pizzo whereby he believes Street Legal Golf carts should not be allowed on public highways.
Allow me to educate Mr. Pizzo: The Villages is a golf cart community that shares the road with cars. Long before Mr. Pizzo came to live here, that issue was settled long ago.
The Street Legal cart has a VIN number and is licensed, insured and registered just like Mr. Pizzo’s auto. Florida doesn’t call them golf carts they identify them as slow moving automobiles and they have every right to be on highways with speed limits of 35 or less. The problem is that speeders don’t like them because they hinder their attempts to break the law. If Mr. Pizzo and others don’t like them they can sell their house and move to locations where their attempts to speed will be less troublesome.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

