Saturday, June 12, 2021
Suspect arrested in slaying of Wildwood teens ‘wanted to kill someone’

By Staff Report

A 15-year-old arrested in the slaying last month of two Wildwood teenagers “wanted to kill someone.”

C.J. Patterson has been arrested on a warrant which charges him with fatally shooting 16-year-old Prestin Wayne Nixon and 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Nelson.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Haworth said Patterson “did not like one of the victims.”

Preston Nixon
Prestin Nixon

Isaiah Alexander Nelson
Isaiah Alexander Nelson

 

Patterson was being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala when he was served with the warrant.

“Our job is not done until we get justice for Prestin and Isaiah,” Haworth said.

Nelson was described as a hard worker who regularly covered double shifts at Zaxby’s restaurant. Nixon was described as a thoughtful young man who loved video games.

Their bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at the Sumter County Dispatch Center.

