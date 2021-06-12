Teen arrested in gunpoint robbery at campground in Webster

A teenager has been arrested in a gunpoint robbery at a campground in Webster.

Mason Scott Reynolds, 19, of Bushnell was arrested Wednesday at his home at 4075 SW Sixth Way in Bushnell on a felony charge of robbery with a firearm.

Reynolds and another person took the victim to the River Junction Campground. The victim was held at gunpoint while the two alleged bandits took his gold chain worth $900, his wallet and his iPhone 11.

Reynolds was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50,000 bond.