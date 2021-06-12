91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...

Teen arrested in gunpoint robbery at campground in Webster

By Meta Minton

Mason Scott Reynolds
Mason Scott Reynolds

A teenager has been arrested in a gunpoint robbery at a campground in Webster.

Mason Scott Reynolds, 19, of Bushnell was arrested Wednesday at his home at 4075 SW Sixth Way in Bushnell on a felony charge of robbery with a firearm.

Reynolds and another person took the victim to the River Junction Campground. The victim was held at gunpoint while the two alleged bandits took his gold chain worth $900, his wallet and his iPhone 11.

Reynolds was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $50,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Safe from impact fee increases

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Gov. DeSantis and other lawmakers who fought to stop “excessive impact fee increases.”

Standing up for the little white cross

A Village of Alhambra resident stands up for the little white crosses in The Villages. She has one in her yard.

Don’t let children drive golf carts

A Village of Largo resident describes a near miss with a golf cart driven by a child. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

A Village of Springdale resident claims that a local Walmart charged sales tax during the sales tax holiday on items purchased in the self-checkout lane.

Keep the white crosses in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges her fellow Villagers to keep their white crosses in their yards.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos