Wildwood officials are inviting residents to a meeting on the future of its downtown.

The open forum and community workshop will help define the vision for the future of downtown Wildwood.

The two-day community meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 21 and 22 at Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Cafe & Sweetery, 101 N. Main St.

If you have questions, contact City Manager Jason McHugh via phone at (352) 330-1332 or email at [email protected] or [email protected].