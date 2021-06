To the Editor:

There are hundreds and hundreds of little white crosses in The Villages. They do not hurt anyone. If anything, they are a comfort to anyone who knows what they represent. How can one person have such power as to spoil the display for so many people?

I know the rule is that if one person complains, then action needs to be taken. I am hoping that common sense will prevail.

Suzanne Havliki

Village of Summerhill