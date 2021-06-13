88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 13, 2021
type here...

Mary Joanne Petulla

By Staff Report

Mary Joanne Petulla
Mary Joanne Petulla

Mary Joanne “Jo” Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

Born in Oil City, PA. , on September 28, 1937, to the late Russell Shettler and Dorothy Linehan Shettler.

Mary Jo was a graduate of Oil City High School 1955, and on November 5, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart Edward Petulla who survives. They moved in 1994 to Lady Lake, FL to enjoy retirement. Being a homemaker and raising 8 children, Mary Jo also enjoyed painting and teaching ceramics. She had a love for movies, and it continued that passion to her children.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Jeanne Ingram of Erie, PA.and her 8 children, Michael Petulla of Coco Beach FL., Lynn (Norm) Morrow of Kennerdell, PA, Natalie McAvoy of St. Louis Mo, James Petulla (Ina) of Malibu CA, Stephen (Nichole) Petulla of San Jose, CA, Leslie Petulla of Broadview Heights, OH, Jennifer (David) Black of Brookville, PA and Mark Petulla of Los Angeles, CA. and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and her special friend Buddy.

She is preceded in death by her 2 grandchildren, Jessica Wiser and Jason Petulla, and her sister Pamela Clarke.

There will be no visitation. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, Oil City with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in Mary Jo’s memory or to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Rd. Tavares, FL 32778.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Street Legal golf carts

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to educate a previous letter writer about Street Legal golf carts in The Villages.

Safe from impact fee increases

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Gov. DeSantis and other lawmakers who fought to stop “excessive impact fee increases.”

Standing up for the little white cross

A Village of Alhambra resident stands up for the little white crosses in The Villages. She has one in her yard.

Don’t let children drive golf carts

A Village of Largo resident describes a near miss with a golf cart driven by a child. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shorted by Walmart on the sales tax holiday

A Village of Springdale resident claims that a local Walmart charged sales tax during the sales tax holiday on items purchased in the self-checkout lane.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos