Villager’s son suing President Biden over federal mask mandate

The son of a Villager has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden over a mask mandate that he claims has left him stranded in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lucas Wall filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division. In addition to the president, he is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

Wall said he was heading to the Orlando International Airport on June 2 when he saw a large electronic sign stating, “Federal law requires wearing a mask at all times in the airport.” He said he also saw numerous signs in the airport instructing passengers to wear a mask.

The Washington D.C. resident, who has been fully vaccinated along with his mother, had purchased a Southwest Airlines ticket to Fort Lauderdale and had applied with the airline for an exemption from its mask mandate.

In his lawsuit, Wall said he can’t tolerate wearing a face mask, due to an anxiety disorder.

“I tried a mask a couple times for brief periods last year, but had to remove it after five or so minutes because it caused me to instigate a feeling of a panic attack, including hyperventilating and other breathing trouble,” he said.

He said he also strongly opposes any mask mandate, as he sees it as a violation of his civil liberties.

The TSA would not allow Wall to board his flight without first putting on a mask.

You can see a video of the encounter:

Apparently feeling liberated by his vaccination and after months of caring for his elderly mother, Wall had purchased five other airline tickets for flights later this month. The carriers listed in his lawsuit are Allegiant Air, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Frontier, as well as Southwest. He also has booked airline tickets for later in the summer.

“I am currently stranded at my mother’s house in The Villages, Florida, (located in this judicial district) because Defendant TSA refused to let me board a flight June 2, 2021, out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) for not wearing a mask even though I have a qualifying disability,” Wall said in the lawsuit.

