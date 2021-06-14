George J. Del Monte, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on May 23, 2021 at home. He was born in Paterson, NJ, the son of George Del Monte and Rose (Amenta) Del Monte.

He graduated from Paterson Eastside High School in 1953. Upon graduation from High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He then graduated from Paterson State Teacher’s College with his Bachelor’s Degree, and went on to receive his Masters in Communications.

George married his high school sweetheart, the former Carole Cimorelli, in 1956, and they settled in Clifton, NJ. They celebrated 64 years of marriage last September. He was a devoted husband and father and was loved and respected by many.

He taught English, Drama and Humanities for 35 years. During this time, he was a soccer coach and had been elected Coach of the Year at West Orange High School. George was a member of the Hawthorne Caballeros from 1957-1982. He was also a member of the NJ Drum Corps Hall of Fame and the Buglers Hall of Fame. In addition, he was a theatrical director for 68 years, winning awards for Best Director.

Retirement added a new dimension to his life as he became a reporter and a Drama critic for a North Myrtle Beach, SC newspaper, a Drama critic for a Wilmington, NC newspaper, and on relocating to The Villages, wrote Arts Around the Square for an Ocala, FL newspaper.

More recently he had been announcer for Bands of The Villages, as well as a vocalist for The Villages Swing Band. George was an award-winning published poet.

He & two fellow Drama devotees have started The Villages Drama Co., encouraging retirees to learn all the aspects of Drama and gain confidence in performance.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Michele Del Monte. Surviving in addition to his wife, Carole, are his three children, George R. Del Monte and his wife Robyn of Highland Lakes, NJ. Christa Collis and her husband Don of Sparta, NJ and Gary Del Monte and his wife Deborah of Parsippany, NJ; four grandchildren, Katherine Del Monte and Jason Collis, and Ryan Oldham and Jennifer Oldham, and five great-grandchildren.

At George’s request, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Save The Music Foundation

1515 Broadway, Floor 21

New York, NY 10036

212-846-4391