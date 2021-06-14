85.5 F
The Villages
Monday, June 14, 2021
By Staff Report

Melvin R. Brown, 78, passed away June 9, 2021 at home in Orrington, Maine, surrounded by his loving family. Melvin was born in Belfast on September 27, 1942 the son of the late Ormond and Marion Brown.

Melvin grew up in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden High School in 1960. After graduating he served for six years in the U.S. Air Force earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Margaret McKee. Melvin worked at Pratt and Whitney, Bath Iron Works, and the chemical plant in Orrington. After his retirement from the chemical plant, he joined his son Peter at Extreme Dimension Wildlife calls. Melvin was an active member of his community. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bangor Lodge of Elks, Eddington Salmon Club, Maine Bowhunters Assoc, Sportsman Alliance of Maine, Atlantic Salmon Federation, and Seaplane Pilots Association.

Melvin was the consummate family man; he was happiest when surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. You could always find him at his grandchildren’s school or sporting events cheering them on. He loved having impromptu BBQs and family gatherings with his children and grandchildren. When not with his family, you could find him hunting or fishing, flying in his Cessna floatplane, or in his garage tinkering with his 51’ Chevy. He was always up for a trip to the family hunting camp at Chesuncook Lake and took annual fishing trips to Canada to salmon fish with his best friend, Phil Emery.

For the last 16 years, Melvin and Margaret escaped the Maine winters for their home in The Villages, FL where they were difficult to get a hold of as they were always out with family and friends.

He was predeceased by a grandchild, Joseph Murphy; brother, George Brown and a special uncle, Herbert Brown.

Melvin is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 58 years, Margaret; daughters, Debbie and husband, Larry Cough, Kathy Brown; sons, Peter Brown and wife, Peggy, Jeff Brown and wife, Naomi; grandchildren, Michael, Seth and Hannah Daigle and their father, Mike, Jimmy Graham and his wife, Sarah, Samantha, Shelby, Sydney, and Parker Brown, Ryan, Cierra, and Benjamin Brown; great-grandchildren, James, Quinn and Zoey Graham and Ayden Simpson; sister, Julia Libby and brother, Edwin Brown and wife, Debra.

Melvin is lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Chelsea, Deb, Jennifer, Darcy, Erin, Susan, Lisa, and the rest of the staff from Kindred Hospice.

Relative and friends are welcome to visit 6:00 p.m.-8:00p.m. Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Brookings-Smith, Bangor.

