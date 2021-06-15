Crystal Lagoons VP wants to bring the beach to The Villages

The senior vice president of sales for Crystal Lagoons has announced he wants to bring the beach to The Villages.

Crystal Lagoons creates a Caribbean-style beach environment with turquoise waters, white sands and aquatic sports, including paddle boarding and kayaking.

“It’s an idyllic beach life just steps away from people’s homes,” said Iván Manzur, Crystal Lagoons’ corporate senior VP of sales.

The company is targeting five area counties – Sumter, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola – for its next ventures in Florida.

“The first three projects will be located in Kissimmee, The Villages and Orlando,” Manzur said.

Crystal Lagoons currently has 221 projects in the United States. There are others in Florida, but they are all tied to residential areas and are private. The ones planned for Central Florida will be public, meaning anyone can pay an entry fee and visit.

The company boasts that it uses nearly 100 times fewer chemicals than conventional swimming pools.