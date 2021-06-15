Official worries about The Villages leaving Lady Lake high and dry

An official has publicly voiced concern that The Villages could one day decide to leave Lady Lake high and dry.

Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board member Robert Nyce raised the possibility Monday night during consideration of the construction of a large apartment complex, to be located on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 across from Oakwood Smokehouse. The apartment complex would need 78,000 gallons of water per day. The proposed development was the subject of a conceptual presentation last year before the Lady Lake Commission.

The Village of El Cortez resident said he has “ongoing concerns” about the Town of Lady Lake’s water and service reserves. Eyebrows were raised last year when a massive apartment complex at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road was allowed to hook up to Lady Lake’s water and sewer. The hundreds of apartment dwellers are living just across the line in Sumter County. The Villages had refused to run a water line to the development.

His concerns prompted Nyce to pose an intriguing question.

“What if The Villages abandons water and sewer provided to the three wards in Lady Lake?” Nyce asked.

Two of those wards are located on the Historic Side of The Villages, and the other includes the Village of La Reynalda where Mayor Ruth Kussard lives. The Villages provides water and sewer to the homes and businesses in Lady Lake that are within the boundaries of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Town of Lady Lake provides water and sewer to the non-Villages residents.

Nyce said the notion is not as unthinkable as some Lady Lake residents might prefer to believe.

“They have, in the past, abandoned things they do not find profitable,” Nyce said.

The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over a 3-2 commission vote earlier this year that blocked The Villages’ intent to convert second-floor office space at Spanish Springs Town Square to apartments. The Villages has targeted the former home of Katie Belle’s for its first desired set of apartments. Residents have been incensed since The Villages last year opted to close the beloved Villagers-only club once famed for dining, drinking and dancing. Katie Belle’s was closed because it wasn’t turning a profit.

Lady Lake officials say the town’s water supply and sewer capacity are more than adequate. The consumptive use permit granted to the town by the St. John’s Water Management District allocates 1.188 million gallons per day. Last year’s average consumption was 739,169 gallons per day.

The Villages began with a mobile home park in Lady Lake operated by Harold Schwartz, grandfather of siblings Mark Morse, Tracy Morse and Jennifer Parr, who today run Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. But Lady Lake residents of The Villages have long felt forgotten as The Villages focuses the lion’s share of its enthusiasm on new construction. In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, residents of the Historic Side, many of them elderly, felt abandoned as they struggled with flooding and loss of power.

The golf cart bridge across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was flooded, cutting off access to the rest of The Villages.