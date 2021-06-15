85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Passenger arrested after 9mm handgun found tucked under car seat

By Meta Minton

Willie Lee Gaston

A man was arrested after a 9mm handgun was found tucked under his car seat after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Willie Lee Gaston Jr., 43, of Eustis, was traveling in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima at 1:50 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had a license plate which had expired in 2020, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hartsock Sawmill Road, Gaston advised the officer he had a gun under his seat. The handgun was retrieved from under the passenger seat and the office noted it had a loaded extended magazine. A second loaded magazine was found inside the passenger side door console.

Gaston was arrested on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

