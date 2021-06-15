85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Problems on pedestrian paths in Village of Bradford

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I walked the walking trail in the Village of Bradford along the lakes/ponds. We noticed lots of trash around the lakes. Some of which could be harmful for the water birds. It wouldn’t take much to clean the area. It would be great if a few homeowners in the area could do a trash pickup.
Also we noticed that the asphalt trail had experienced damage from grasses eating into the walk. The Developer messed up by not putting a concrete border to protect the asphalt. Once he turns it over to The Villages, it will be our problem.

Arthur McCartin
Village of LaBelle

 

