Almost a month to the day, Gary Grigg of the Village of Fenney scored his second hole-in-one while on an outing with the 1812 Golf Club.

The 1812 Golf Club from the Village of Fenney is made up of golfers who play 18 holes 12 times a year at courses in and around The Villages.

