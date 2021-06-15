85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Woman arrested on felony charge after alleged shovel-throwing attack

By Meta Minton

Rachael Leigh Ballou
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after an alleged shovel-throwing attack at her home.

Rachael Leigh Ballou, 50, of Wildwood, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of domestic aggravated assault after she picked up a “square shovel” and threw it at a man in the garage of their home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Michigan native also threw a sharp square floor scraper and an umbrella at the man. He had to hide behind a shelf to avoid being hit. When he attempted to move away, Ballou picked up other items and threw them at him, the report said. She was “screaming and cussing” throughout the attack. She was found sitting on a chair inside the garage when deputies arrived on the scene. The nature of Ballou’s relationship with the man was not clear, as it was redacted from the arrest report.

Ballou was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond. Bond was later set at $1,000.

Ballou, who for many years was the well-known manager of the movie theaters in The Villages, was arrested in 2018 in an attack on her husband. However, that case was dropped by the prosecutor’s office at the request of Ballou’s husband.

