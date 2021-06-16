79.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
CDD 7 looking for new supervisor as critical vote on PWAC looms

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 1, which is vacant due to the resignation of Dennis Broedlin. 

The remainder of the existing four-year term for the vacated seat will expire in November 2022.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.”

The appointment of a new supervisor comes at a critical time not just for CDD 7, but for the future the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Applications must be submitted to Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk no later than Tuesday, June 29 5 p.m. at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages.

The Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a special board meeting to be held on Thursday, July 8, at Savannah Center.

You can obtain a copy of the application at this link 

