Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Cornerstone Hospice has new executive director

By Staff Report

Cynthia Burton.Cornerstone Hospice Executive Director Lake Sumter
Cynthia Burton

Cynthia Burton has joined Cornerstone Hospice and will oversee operations in Lake and Sumter counties, including The Villages.

Burton, who has more than 21 years of experience as a hospice nurse and administrator, is responsible for the patient care, family support and operational needs of the program in the region.

Burton earned a master of science in health administration and a bachelor of Science in Health from Trident International University. She earned an Associate in Science in Nursing at Pensacola Junior College.

Cornerstone Hospice is a leading community-owned provider of end-of-life care in Central Florida and North Georgia. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call (866) 742-6655 or visit www.CornerstoneHospice.org.

