To the Editor:

Over the last few weeks there have been articles written by individuals that support the Free State. Apparently, all good Americans should rally around this new flag.

It’s difficult to discern what values they are talking about in describing what they mean by a Free State. If I’m interested in joining I need more specifics. I have a few questions.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election? Does it also condone the incitement by Trump that led to death and destruction at the Capitol? What about the recent blatant attempt to oppress the vote in Republican control states making it difficult for the poor, elderly and disabled people to exercise their Constitutional right to vote. We should also add the Free State value to subjugate women’s rights in states that have passed laws to control a women’s body.

Let’s not forget the important Free State value of assault weapons and the need to have AR-15s with high velocity ammunition that can punch thru concrete. Will the Free State ensure that we have plenty of weapons to protect us from our own federal government? There are only 400 million weapons in this country so I’m sure the Free State feels that is insufficient.

I’m sure its very important that the Free State pass laws to curb the spread of rights for LBGT Americans? Will it contain protections for individuals that attack Black and Asian Americans like the recent law that protect the drivers when they decide to drive into protestors? Will it allow the increase of white militants who will have the right to attack the free press, federal institutions and frankly anyone who does not support the Free State values?

I could go on and on but I think you get the point. Seems to me that the Free State will work well for those in control and have the power. The rest of us are simply at their mercy like any authoritarian regime. Frankly, the Free State sounds damn dangerous. I think I decided to not join the Free State. I like the United States of America.

Keith Hohimer

Village of Osceola Hills