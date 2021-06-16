79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
type here...

Judge denies restraining order sought by Villager’s son fighting mask rule

By Meta Minton

A federal judge has denied a restraining order sought by a Villager’s son who claims he could not board a plane at Orlando International Airport because he would not wear a mask.

Judge Paul G. Byron denied the temporary restraining oder sought by Lucas Wall, who filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division.  Wall is suing President Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

The judge signed the order on Tuesday, dealing a blow to Wall, who claims he is stranded with his mother in the Villages because he was not allowed to board the Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale June 2 at the Orlando airport.

The Washington D.C. resident, who has been fully vaccinated along with his mother, had purchased a Southwest Airlines ticket to Fort Lauderdale and had applied with the airline for an exemption from its mask mandate.

In his lawsuit, Wall said he can’t tolerate wearing a face mask, due to an anxiety disorder.

He said he also strongly opposes any mask mandate, as he sees it as a violation of his civil liberties.

The TSA would not allow Wall to board his flight without first putting on a mask.

Wall argued that the mask mandate did not make sense, particularly because he would have been traveling within the state of Florida, which does not have a mask mandate.

Do you agree with the mask mandate? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’ll bring the donuts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident describes a rather unusual road trip.

Problems on pedestrian paths in Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle resident describes a walk he and his wife took on the pedestrian path in the Village of Bradford.

We need more little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends we need more little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos