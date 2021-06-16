Judge denies restraining order sought by Villager’s son fighting mask rule

A federal judge has denied a restraining order sought by a Villager’s son who claims he could not board a plane at Orlando International Airport because he would not wear a mask.

Judge Paul G. Byron denied the temporary restraining oder sought by Lucas Wall, who filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division. Wall is suing President Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Transportation Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

The judge signed the order on Tuesday, dealing a blow to Wall, who claims he is stranded with his mother in the Villages because he was not allowed to board the Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale June 2 at the Orlando airport.

The Washington D.C. resident, who has been fully vaccinated along with his mother, had purchased a Southwest Airlines ticket to Fort Lauderdale and had applied with the airline for an exemption from its mask mandate.

In his lawsuit, Wall said he can’t tolerate wearing a face mask, due to an anxiety disorder.

He said he also strongly opposes any mask mandate, as he sees it as a violation of his civil liberties.

The TSA would not allow Wall to board his flight without first putting on a mask.

Wall argued that the mask mandate did not make sense, particularly because he would have been traveling within the state of Florida, which does not have a mask mandate.

Do you agree with the mask mandate? Share your thoughts at [email protected]