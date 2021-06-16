Lady Lake Commission to hear special presentation on proposed 7-Eleven

The Lady Lake Commission will hear a special conceptual presentation on a proposed 7-Eleven to be built on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Earlier this month, the commission voted 3-2 to not allow the developer of the property to cut down a historic tree that would be located near the entrance to a proposed car wash at the gas station and convenience store at the former BP station/Kangaroo at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue.

The commission will hear an updated presentation on what the developer of the project plans to do at the site. Documents indicate the developer plans to use elements of the Mediterranean and Mission styles in the design of the new building.

The commission will hear the presentation in a special session set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall. The special meeting will precede the regular commission meeting set for 6 p.m.