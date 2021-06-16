Lakeside Landings woman arrested after allegedly terrorizing children with wooden spoon

A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested after allegedly terrorizing three children with a wooden spoon.

Denisa Seymour, 38, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, is facing two felony counts of cruelty to a child following her arrest last week by Wildwood police.

The children told police and an investigator from the Department of Children and Families that Seymour had slapped one of the children and left two long scratch marks on his arm. That child also showed the investigator a permanent scar on his chest from a previous scratching attack, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A second child said that Seymour was mad at him and grabbed him by the arm and dragged him. He curled up into a ball, but she proceeded to slap him in the face and punch him in the stomach. That child had a scratch on his face that was “healing,” the report said. He described himself as a “human punching bag.”

A third child described an ability to hide to escape Seymour’s “anger” over “work-related things.”

The children also told of Seymour’s use of a wooden spoon to strike them.

Seymour was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest and remains free on $4,000 bond.