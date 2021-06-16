To the Editor:

Having already been “vaccinated” but noticing all the “free things” available as enticement to get the Laggards Vaccinated. We decided to take a “road trip” and get some “free stuff” along the way.

We stopped at all the pot shops, saloons, donut shops, gas stations, Targets and lottery offices. We had pokes and tokes, shots and beers, gift certificates, free gas and donuts. Lots and lots of free “donuts.” We noticed after a few days that the “pot shops” were our favorites, with the “donut shops” a close second.

After a couple of weeks on the road, we woke up in a commune in Boulder, Colorado, with a Volkswagen Bus filled with “donuts,” and tickets to a “Pooh Shiesty” concert.

We’ll be heading home right after the “concert.” See you all in a couple of weeks. We’ll bring the “donuts.”

Len Boczkowski

Village of Palo Alto