82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
type here...

We’ll bring the donuts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having already been “vaccinated” but noticing all the “free things” available as enticement to get the Laggards Vaccinated.  We decided to take a “road trip” and get some “free stuff” along the way.
We stopped at all the pot shops, saloons, donut shops, gas stations, Targets and lottery offices. We had pokes and tokes, shots and beers, gift certificates, free gas and donuts.  Lots and lots of free “donuts.” We noticed after a few days that the “pot shops” were our favorites, with the “donut shops” a close second.
After a couple of weeks on the road, we woke up in a commune in Boulder, Colorado, with a Volkswagen Bus filled with “donuts,” and tickets to a “Pooh Shiesty” concert.
We’ll be heading home right after the “concert.” See you all in a couple of weeks. We’ll bring the “donuts.”

Len Boczkowski
Village of Palo Alto

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’ll bring the donuts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident describes a rather unusual road trip.

Problems on pedestrian paths in Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle resident describes a walk he and his wife took on the pedestrian path in the Village of Bradford.

We need more little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends we need more little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos