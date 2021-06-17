70.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

Allen D. Stepro

By Staff Report

Allen Stepro
Allen Stepro

Allen Stepro  (08/08/1941 – 06/13/2021)

Allen D. Stepro passed away at the age of 79 on June 13, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

He is survived by his loving partner Marna Bowytz of their home in The Village of Charlotte.

Allen retired from the United States Marine Corps as a MSGT after 23 years of dedicated active service, including 3 tours in Viet Nam. He was very patriotic and forever proud of serving his country.

Allen was an avid golfer and dragon boater besides being an enthusiast of all sports, especially those teams from his hometown of Boston. He loved people and animals, especially the 9 German Shepherds he raised.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society in his memory.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’ll bring the donuts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident describes a rather unusual road trip.

Problems on pedestrian paths in Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle resident describes a walk he and his wife took on the pedestrian path in the Village of Bradford.

We need more little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends we need more little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos