Allen Stepro (08/08/1941 – 06/13/2021)

Allen D. Stepro passed away at the age of 79 on June 13, 2021 at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

He is survived by his loving partner Marna Bowytz of their home in The Village of Charlotte.

Allen retired from the United States Marine Corps as a MSGT after 23 years of dedicated active service, including 3 tours in Viet Nam. He was very patriotic and forever proud of serving his country.

Allen was an avid golfer and dragon boater besides being an enthusiast of all sports, especially those teams from his hometown of Boston. He loved people and animals, especially the 9 German Shepherds he raised.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society in his memory.