Fox News contributor to headline local event

To the Editor:

Conservative firebrands and Fox News contributors Tomi Lahren and Sheriff David Clarke will headline the Sumter County Republican Party’s Red White and Blue BBQ and Valor Awards on July 22. Lahren is also a host on the digital streaming platform FoxNation. She is also the author of the new book “Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable.” She is the youngest political talk show host in history. Her signature “Final Thoughts” segments exceed 500 million views on Facebook alone. Previously, Lahren served in a communications role at Great American Alliance, hosted “Tomi” on the Blaze, and “On Point with Tomi Lahren” on One America News Network. After nearly four decades in law enforcement, Sheriff David Clarke has found innovative ways to serve the public that gives him the freedom to reach millions of Americans with his message, unfiltered by the confines of holding an elected office. In addition to his dedication and focus as the Sheriff of a large metropolitan county, Clarke developed a passion for political commentary. Fondly referred to as the “People’s Sheriff,” he is a frequent guest commentator for world renowned national news programs on issues such as the reasonable use of force by law enforcement and preserving the Second Amendment. Just one of his interviews, where he sparred with Don Lemon of CNN, has nearly 3.4 million views on Youtube.

The Red, White, and Blue BBQ and Valor Awards is a celebration of Sumter County’s first responders. A deserving individual from each of the public safety departments serving Sumter County will be honored and presented with a 2021 Valor Award. A Community Hero will also be recognized for the individual contribution of their time, talents, and resources in service to the community. Nominate a community hero www.sumterrepublicans.com

The Red, White, and Blue BBQ will be held on July 22, 2021, at Silo Oaks in Sumterville. Ticket information will be announced soon. Limited sponsorships are still available.

T&D Family of Companies is a Patriot Sponsor of the event. Red Sponsors are Mike Scott Plumbing, Tri County Landscapes, and Sunkool AC. White Sponsors are The Villages Technology Solutions Group, Shooters World, Mazak Ranch, Silo Oaks, MICO Customs, and Coleman Door & Millwork. Romac Building Supply, FMK Restaurant Group, Congressman Daniel Webster, Senator Dennis Baxley, Representative Brett Hage, Rainey Construction, Custom Apparel, KB Landscape, and 75 Chrome Shop are Blue Sponsors. Visit www.sumterrepublicans.com for more information.

Samantha Scott

Bushnell