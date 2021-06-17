85.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Freedom Pointe Crafters creating blankets needed at area shelters

By Staff Report

Freedom Pointe resident Margie Howd, who is head of the Freedom Pointe Crafters group, is leading an effort to deliver blankets to area shelters.

The group, comprised of roughly a dozen residents, are making “No Sew Throws” and donating them to Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc., an organization serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, which then distributes them to shelters throughout the region.

Margie Howd left is leading the efforts of the Freedom Pointe Crafters.
Margie Howd, left, is leading the efforts of the Freedom Pointe Crafters.

The Freedom Pointe crafters have been busy making blankets for area sheltersjpeg
The Freedom Pointe crafters have been busy making blankets for area shelters.

“It is always the right time to do right. The Freedom Pointe Crafters are proud to make throws to help those who are escaping unimaginable horror to begin anew,” Howd said.

Freedom Pointe in The Villages includes independent living as well as assisted living, memory care and long-term rehabilitation.

