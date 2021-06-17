Freedom Pointe Crafters creating blankets needed at area shelters

Freedom Pointe resident Margie Howd, who is head of the Freedom Pointe Crafters group, is leading an effort to deliver blankets to area shelters.

The group, comprised of roughly a dozen residents, are making “No Sew Throws” and donating them to Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc., an organization serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, which then distributes them to shelters throughout the region.

“It is always the right time to do right. The Freedom Pointe Crafters are proud to make throws to help those who are escaping unimaginable horror to begin anew,” Howd said.

Freedom Pointe in The Villages includes independent living as well as assisted living, memory care and long-term rehabilitation.