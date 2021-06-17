85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

Pregnant woman arrested after apparent jealousy-fueled brawl over boyfriend

By Meta Minton

Kaili Elizabeth Dupuis
Kaili Elizabeth Dupuis

A pregnant woman was arrested after an apparent  jealousy-fueled brawl over a boyfriend’s affections.

Kaili Elizabeth Dupuis, 21, of Bushnell, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of battery by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Dupuis, who is eight months pregnant, had been involved in an altercation with another woman at Dreamer’s Internet Cafe, according to the arrest report. Dupuis admitted she had approached the other woman’s car in the parking lot, but claimed she did so after she was invited to, the report said. Dupuis said the other woman believed that Dupuis “was attempting to have a romantic relationship” with her boyfriend. Dupuis claimed the other woman struck her in the face.

Video surveillance showed Dupuis approach the woman’s vehicle “in an aggressive manner.” A “physical altercation” broke out near the vehicle. The other woman drove away and contacted law enforcement when she was near Mile Marker 322 on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. She had visible injuries including swelling on her forehead.

Dupuis was booked on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says it’s time to “take back” our local health departments in Florida.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos