Pregnant woman arrested after apparent jealousy-fueled brawl over boyfriend

A pregnant woman was arrested after an apparent jealousy-fueled brawl over a boyfriend’s affections.

Kaili Elizabeth Dupuis, 21, of Bushnell, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of battery by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Dupuis, who is eight months pregnant, had been involved in an altercation with another woman at Dreamer’s Internet Cafe, according to the arrest report. Dupuis admitted she had approached the other woman’s car in the parking lot, but claimed she did so after she was invited to, the report said. Dupuis said the other woman believed that Dupuis “was attempting to have a romantic relationship” with her boyfriend. Dupuis claimed the other woman struck her in the face.

Video surveillance showed Dupuis approach the woman’s vehicle “in an aggressive manner.” A “physical altercation” broke out near the vehicle. The other woman drove away and contacted law enforcement when she was near Mile Marker 322 on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. She had visible injuries including swelling on her forehead.

Dupuis was booked on a charge of battery at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.