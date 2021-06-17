Richard William Wise

Richard “Dick” Wise, 86, of Lady Lake passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021. Dick was born on May 12, 1935 in Winona, Minnesota to his parents Arthur Wise and Lucille (Jenkins) Wise. He was an avid bowler and had a true passion for golf. He took pride in his profession of golf course management at The Lakes, where he had been employed for over 25 years. Dick was a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Irene. As well as 3 sons; Bradley and his wife Cheryl of Lady Lake, Brian and his wife Neva of Belleview, Klause and his wife Beate of Leesburg; and a daughter Becky and her husband Donald of Janesville Wisconsin. Along with 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Helen Marie, a daughter; Rose Blake, and his siblings; William, Pat, Dolores, and Darlene. Family of Richard will be receiving guests at Page-Theus Funeral Home in Leesburg on Sunday, June 20th, 2021 at 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral ceremony at 12:00 PM.

