Two drivers taken to Villages hospital after crash near Lowe’s

Two drivers were transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

A driver had been southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:37 a.m. and attempting to make a left turn when the crash occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Motorists in the northbound lanes waved the driver through to make the left turn, however the driver of an SUV in the outside northbound lane was apparently unaware that the driver was being waved through and crashed into the turning vehicle.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the turning vehicle was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.