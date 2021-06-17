85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

Two drivers taken to Villages hospital after crash near Lowe’s

By Meta Minton

Two drivers were transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

The driver of this vehicle was transported to UF Health The Villages Hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of this vehicle was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash.

A driver had been southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 10:37 a.m. and attempting to make a left turn when the crash occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Motorists in the northbound lanes waved the driver through to make the left turn, however the driver of an SUV in the outside northbound lane was apparently unaware that the driver was being waved through and crashed into the turning vehicle.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of the crash Thursday morning near the entrance to Lowes on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake
Emergency personnel were on the scene of the crash Thursday morning near the entrance to Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the turning vehicle was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield the right of way.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says it’s time to “take back” our local health departments in Florida.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos