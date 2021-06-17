85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why do we need to take back our local departments of health?
The body needs 4 types of physically-fit COVID-19 warrior cells—macro-cells, B-cells, T-cells, and memory-cells—in order to naturally seek out, and destroy invading COVID-19 viruses, and variants of COVID-19, without ever receiving any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines.
More than 60% of Americans regularly overeat browned foods and beverages coated with AGEs, or Advanced Glycation End-products, such as fried wings, chips, bread, colas, and coffee. AGEs misuse is well known to damage and kill each one of the 4 essential COVID-19 warrior cells, and COVID-19-varient warrior cells.
In addition, tobacco, nicotine, vaping, alcohol, THC edibles, CBD edibles, and other frequently misused substances, also damage and kill all 4 types of COVID-19-warrior cells, and COVID-19-varient warrior cells.
The body also needs all 4 types of physically-fit COVID-19 warrior cells in order to benefit from any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines being zealously peddled by Big Pharma, and their international government associates.
Will the more than 60% of Americans who regularly overeat browned foods and beverages coated with AGEs, and other kinds of substance misusers, inherently reduce the efficacy of any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines? Yes.
Is Big Pharma and Big Government setting our tables for many more rounds of unconstitutional lock-downs and mandates, while the world’s masked-people quiver inside their closed closets? Yes.
This war on the Constitution must be fought at the local level by voting out local officials who are caught up in the COVID-19 mass hysteria, and taking back our local county and state departments of health, and healthcare providers.
New, substance misuse leadership is the answer to all our public health concerns today, tomorrow, in 2022, and in 2024: Demand voter ID verification, demand voter signature verification, and demand vote recounts without a court order. Then, and only then, can we vote them out, thereby voting ourselves back in.

James A Cocores
Palm Springs

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says it’s time to “take back” our local health departments in Florida.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We’ll bring the donuts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident describes a rather unusual road trip.

Problems on pedestrian paths in Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle resident describes a walk he and his wife took on the pedestrian path in the Village of Bradford.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos