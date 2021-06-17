We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

To the Editor:

Why do we need to take back our local departments of health?

The body needs 4 types of physically-fit COVID-19 warrior cells—macro-cells, B-cells, T-cells, and memory-cells—in order to naturally seek out, and destroy invading COVID-19 viruses, and variants of COVID-19, without ever receiving any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 60% of Americans regularly overeat browned foods and beverages coated with AGEs, or Advanced Glycation End-products, such as fried wings, chips, bread, colas, and coffee. AGEs misuse is well known to damage and kill each one of the 4 essential COVID-19 warrior cells, and COVID-19-varient warrior cells.

In addition, tobacco, nicotine, vaping, alcohol, THC edibles, CBD edibles, and other frequently misused substances, also damage and kill all 4 types of COVID-19-warrior cells, and COVID-19-varient warrior cells.

The body also needs all 4 types of physically-fit COVID-19 warrior cells in order to benefit from any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines being zealously peddled by Big Pharma, and their international government associates.

Will the more than 60% of Americans who regularly overeat browned foods and beverages coated with AGEs, and other kinds of substance misusers, inherently reduce the efficacy of any one of the many COVID-19 vaccines? Yes.

Is Big Pharma and Big Government setting our tables for many more rounds of unconstitutional lock-downs and mandates, while the world’s masked-people quiver inside their closed closets? Yes.

This war on the Constitution must be fought at the local level by voting out local officials who are caught up in the COVID-19 mass hysteria, and taking back our local county and state departments of health, and healthcare providers.

New, substance misuse leadership is the answer to all our public health concerns today, tomorrow, in 2022, and in 2024: Demand voter ID verification, demand voter signature verification, and demand vote recounts without a court order. Then, and only then, can we vote them out, thereby voting ourselves back in.

James A Cocores

Palm Springs