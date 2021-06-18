Allen W. O’Brien, age 77 of The Villages, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia passed on June 15, 2021.

He was the son of the late William A. O’Brien and Cassie A. O’Brien. Allen graduated from Norview High School in 1962. He is also a graduate of Naval Air Station Apprentice School, received his BS from Old Dominion University and his MS from Golden Gate University. He was a charter member of Sigma Nu Fraternity Eta Chi chapter (HX-18). Allen retired from Civil Service after 31 years of service. He was also an entrepreneur, having owned several small businesses in the Tidewater area.

Allen is survived by his wife Susan B. O’Brien and his four daughters Poppy Donnelly (Sean), Patience O’Brien (Jim), Holly McEntire (Ryan) and Amy Ruddle (James). He is also survived by his brother William A. O’Brien, Jr., seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

At Allen’s request there will be no services and arrangements will be handled by All Faiths Cremation Society of The Villages, Florida.