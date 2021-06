The Panera restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing was cited earlier this month for high-priority health violation.

The violation was noted in a June 9 report filed by an inspector, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food,” the inspector wrote.

The employee walked off the line and checked on some soup before putting on gloves before performing the required hand washing.