The Villages
Friday, June 18, 2021
Sara Ella Alexander

By Staff Report

Sara Alexander
Sara Alexander

Sara Ella Alexander, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was 81 years old. She was born in New York City to the late Emanuel and Caroline Strauss.

Sara is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Kenneth Alexander; children: Ellyn Brognara and Howard Alexander and grandchildren: Rebecca Alexander, Alessandro Brognara, Eva Alexander and Sofia Brognara.

Sara was “one of a kind” and every experience with her was memorable.  She loved her family deeply and especially enjoyed family holidays and celebrations.  When she moved to The Villages 10 years ago, she made many friends and enjoyed all the special times at the pool, eating out or celebrating events. She will be missed by many.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at a later date with family in New Jersey.

