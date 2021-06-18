84.3 F
Friday, June 18, 2021
U.S. Sen. Scott’s bill would free Americans from wearing masks on flights

By Meta Minton

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has introduced the Stop Mandating Additional Requirements for Travel (SMART) Act to prohibit the federal government from requiring Americans to wear masks on public transportation, including airplanes.

“Americans are working hard to recover from the devastation of COVID-19 and travel is critical to getting our economy fully re-opened. Since the start of the pandemic, I have supported wearing a mask to protect yourself and others. Now, the science has shown we can change course, and mask mandates are being lifted across the country,” said the former two-term Florida governor.

Do you agree that it’s time to end mask-wearing on airplanes? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

Scott said the data no longer supports keeping the mask policy in place.

“We have to listen to the science and work together to move America forward. I know Americans will do the right things to stay safe, and I hope my colleagues join me in passing this important bill,” he said.

Earlier this month, Scott also introduced the Freedom to Fly Act, which prohibits officials from the Transportation Security Administration from requiring Americans to turn over their vaccination records.

